Harry Potter Fans are freaking out about this Goblet of Fire reunion at the Golden Globes
Sadly the second reunion between Remus Lupin (David Thewlis) and Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) never came to pass
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire co-stars Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson were reunited on-stage at the Golden Globes, and fans went wild for it.
The duo, who played Hermione Granger and Cedric Diggory in the fourth instalment of the Harry Potter series, were on stage together to present the award for best limited series.
Both stars wore black in support of the #MeToo movement, but Watson went a step further by bringing activist Marai Larasi - leader of Imkaan, a UK-based black feminist organisation – as her date.
"If women have anything to do with it, this conversation is not going to stop," Watson said.
Pattinson's character was sadly (*spoiler alert?*) killed in The Goblet of Fire, which came out 13 (!) years ago – but last night the stars rolled back the years.
Many fans took to Twitter to share their delight:
However, some Harry Potter fans were left disappointed, after a second potential Golden Globes reunion - between Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) and Remus Lupin (David Thewlis) - never came to fruition.
It was particularly hard to take for a small subset of Harry Potter fans, who believe that Sirius Black and Lupin were in love with one another: