Both stars wore black in support of the #MeToo movement, but Watson went a step further by bringing activist Marai Larasi - leader of Imkaan, a UK-based black feminist organisation – as her date.

"If women have anything to do with it, this conversation is not going to stop," Watson said.

Pattinson's character was sadly (*spoiler alert?*) killed in The Goblet of Fire, which came out 13 (!) years ago – but last night the stars rolled back the years.

Many fans took to Twitter to share their delight:

However, some Harry Potter fans were left disappointed, after a second potential Golden Globes reunion - between Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) and Remus Lupin (David Thewlis) - never came to fruition.

It was particularly hard to take for a small subset of Harry Potter fans, who believe that Sirius Black and Lupin were in love with one another: