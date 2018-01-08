Find out more about all the winners from the Hollywood awards night below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain - Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins - The Shape Of Water

WINNER: Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep - The Post

Michelle Williams - All The Money In The World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture

Timohée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks - The Post

WINNER: Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, ESQ.

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

WINNER: Lady Bird

Best Performance by An Actress In A Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren - The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

WINNER: Saoirse Ronan - Ladybird

Emma Stone - Battle of the Sexes

Best Performance by An Actor In A Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Steve Carrell - Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver

WINNER: James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Best Screenplay

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Post

Molly’s Game

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

WINNER: Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)

WINNER: In The Fade (Germany/ France)

Loveless (Russia)

The Square ( Sweden/ Germany/ France)

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mary J Blige - Mudbound

Hong Chau - Downsizing

WINNER: Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer - The Shape Of Water

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

WINNER: Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Armie Hammer - Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer - All The Money In The World

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director - Motion Picture

WINNER: Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape Of Water

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Ridley Scott - All The Money In The World

Steven Spielberg - The Post

Best Original Score

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

WINNER: Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water

Johnny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Best Original Song

Home - Ferdinand

Mighty River - Mudbound

Remember Me - Coco

The Star - The Star

WINNER: This Is Me - The Greatest Showman

Best Television Series - Drama

The Crown

Game Of Thrones

WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

Claire Foy - The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Deuce

Katherine Langford - 13 Reasons Why

WINNER: Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jason Bateman - Ozark

WINNER: Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Black-ish

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series - Comedy

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

WINNER: Aziz Ansari - Master of None

Kevin Bacon - I Love Dick

William H. Macy - Shameless

Eric McCormack - Will and Grace

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for television

WINNER: Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Top of the Lake: China Girl

The Sinner

Actor in a Limited Series

Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law - The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan - Twin Peaks

WINNER: Ewan McGregor - Fargo

Geoffrey Rush - Genius

Actress in a Limited Series

Jessica Biel - The Sinner

WINNER: Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies

Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Alfred Molina - Feud

WINNER: Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies

David Thewlis - Fargo

Christian Slater - Mr. Robot

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Alison Brie - Glow

WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae - Insecure

Frankie Shaw - SMILF

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or TV movie

WINNER: Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz - This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies