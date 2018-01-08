Golden Globes 2018: the winners in full
Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and star-studded TV series Big Little Lies both won big
US series Big Little Lies dominated the TV categories at the 2018 Golden Globes, winning four awards including Best Limited Series.
In film, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri written and directed by Martin McDonagh dominated, winning best drama and best screenplay. Star France McDormand also took home Best Actress.
Find out more about all the winners from the Hollywood awards night below.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture
Jessica Chastain - Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins - The Shape Of Water
WINNER: Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep - The Post
Michelle Williams - All The Money In The World
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture
Timohée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks - The Post
WINNER: Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, ESQ.
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
WINNER: Lady Bird
Best Performance by An Actress In A Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren - The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
WINNER: Saoirse Ronan - Ladybird
Emma Stone - Battle of the Sexes
Best Performance by An Actor In A Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Steve Carrell - Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver
WINNER: James Franco - The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Best Screenplay
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Post
Molly’s Game
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
WINNER: Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
WINNER: In The Fade (Germany/ France)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square ( Sweden/ Germany/ France)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Mary J Blige - Mudbound
Hong Chau - Downsizing
WINNER: Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer - The Shape Of Water
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
WINNER: Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Armie Hammer - Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer - All The Money In The World
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director - Motion Picture
WINNER: Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape Of Water
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Ridley Scott - All The Money In The World
Steven Spielberg - The Post
Best Original Score
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
WINNER: Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water
Johnny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Best Original Song
Home - Ferdinand
Mighty River - Mudbound
Remember Me - Coco
The Star - The Star
WINNER: This Is Me - The Greatest Showman
Best Television Series - Drama
The Crown
Game Of Thrones
WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
Claire Foy - The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Deuce
Katherine Langford - 13 Reasons Why
WINNER: Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Jason Bateman - Ozark
WINNER: Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Black-ish
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series - Comedy
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
WINNER: Aziz Ansari - Master of None
Kevin Bacon - I Love Dick
William H. Macy - Shameless
Eric McCormack - Will and Grace
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for television
WINNER: Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Top of the Lake: China Girl
The Sinner
Actor in a Limited Series
Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law - The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan - Twin Peaks
WINNER: Ewan McGregor - Fargo
Geoffrey Rush - Genius
Actress in a Limited Series
Jessica Biel - The Sinner
WINNER: Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series
David Harbour - Stranger Things
Alfred Molina - Feud
WINNER: Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies
David Thewlis - Fargo
Christian Slater - Mr. Robot
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Pamela Adlon - Better Things
Alison Brie - Glow
WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae - Insecure
Frankie Shaw - SMILF
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or TV movie
WINNER: Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz - This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies