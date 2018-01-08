Oh, and Tom Hanks was there, too.

"Their time is up" - Oprah Winfrey receives standing ovation after rousing speech about sexual harassment

Oprah Winfrey delivered a rousing speech as she accepted the Cecil B de Mille lifetime achievement award, tackling both racial injustice and the recent sexual harassment revelations head on.

After directly addressing sexual harassment victims and thanking the press for their "insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth," she spoke about Recy Taylor, a black woman who was abducted and raped by six men in Alabama in 1944, who had died 10 days prior to the Globes.

"She lived as we all have lived, too many years in a culture broken by brutally powerful men," Winfrey said. "For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up.”

Natalie Portman calls out all-male best director line-up

The Annihilation star couldn't resist a dig at the lack of female representation in the best director category as she presented the award with Solo: A Star Wars Story helmer Ron Howard.

"Here are the all-male nominees," she said, to laughs from the crowd, and an awkward chuckle from the male director standing beside her.

Host Seth Meyers opens the show with an ice cold gag about Harvey Weinstein

"It's 2018: marijuana is finally allowed, and sexual harassment finally isn't," Myers said at the beginning of his monologue, setting the tone for a speech littered with references to Hollywood's ongoing sexual harassment crisis.

One particularl joke, which was aimed at disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, stood out: "Harvey Weinstein isn't in the room tonight. Don't worry, he'll be back in 20 years when he'll be the first person to be booed during the In Memoriam segment."

Check out the speech in full below.

James Franco blocks The Room star Tommy Wiseau from hijacking his acceptance speech

The Disaster Artist star had to bat Tommy Wiseau, star of terrible cult film The Room and inspiration for Franco's film, away from the microphone during his acceptance speech.

Wiseau seemed intent on stealing the moment, but Franco laughed off his attempts and rolled out his impression of Wiseau for the audience instead. Watch the speech below.

Tom Hanks was there for the free booze

Not all men in Hollywood are bad: at least one man in Hollywood is Tom Hanks. The Post star high-tailed it to the bar at the first commercial break and brought a tray of martinis over to his table:

Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet had the best reaction to Tonya Harding

The young actor couldn't hide his delight as he realised he was sitting within spitting distance of controversial ice skating legend – and subject of the upcoming Margot Robbie-led biopic I, Tonya – Ms Harding:

This Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire reunion

Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson) presented the award for best limited series.

PS. That movie came out 13(!) years ago.

Debra Messing challenged E! over gender pay gap... while being interviewed on E!

"I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts," the Will and Grace star said during an interview with entertainment network E!'s Giuliana Rancic.

In December, E! anchor Catt Sadler left the network, citing a "massive disparity in pay."

Kelly Clarkson freaked out upon seeing Meryl Streep on the red carpet

The popstar couldn't help but fangirl over the veteran actor on the red carpet, shaking presenter Ryan Seacrest off to approach her for a hug.

"I've adored you since I was, like, eight!" she said.

No one knows what Connie Britton's "Poverty Is Sexist" sweater means

Apparently it was for a campaign aimed at improving young girls' access to education...