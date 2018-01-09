"Honestly how exciting is this? It’s just so unbelievably thrilling," she told the audience at Bafta headquarters in Piccadilly. "I always looked at the Bafta Awards with Stephen Fry there forever more, so who thought I’d turn into Stephen Fry?"

She added: "I said yes indecently quickly. Thank you, thank you, I’ll see you on the night."

“Every one of the 12 Bafta Film Award ceremonies that I had the privilege of hosting has a place in my memory," said Fry upon announcing news of his decision to stand down. "The mixture of glamour, glory, drama and – occasionally – embarrassment and hiccup holds a unique place in the British film calendar.

“What fun it will be to watch BAFTA 2018 without my heart hammering, mouth drying and knees trembling.”

The news came after this year's major categories were announced by Bafta Chair Jane Lush and actresses Natalie Dormer and Letitia Wright.

The 2018 Bafta Film Awards will be held on Sunday 18th February at London's Royal Albert Hall.