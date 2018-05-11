The show’s first black midwife, played by Leonie Elliott, not only wowed Trixie with her midwifery knowledge, but immediately won over viewers with her kindhearted nature:

And Twitter users praised the series for reflecting the diversity of midwives:

Others are already hoping Lucille will forge strong friendships over the series…

And although the new addition didn’t stop many from missing departed couple Patsy and Delia…

Advertisement

...it looks like Lucille has firmly settled into Nonnatus House: