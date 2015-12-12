https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dRFANHSl1U

At Boot Camp the duo (Reggie aged 31 and Bollie 29) weren't shown on TV, but they came out swinging at Six Chair Challenge, becoming the first act to be granted a seat by Cheryl for their performance of OMI's Cheerleader.

Next it was on to Rome for Judges' Houses, where Menn on Point officially became Reggie n Bollie. They performed The Beatles' Twist and Shout, wowing Cheryl and guest judge Jess Glynne.

The duo were the third group to be given a spot in the live shows following 4th Impact and Alien Uncovered.

Reggie N Bollie proved they would be bringing the fun to this year's live shows with their cover of Shaggy's It Wasn't Me during Week 1.

Week 2 and it was that performance of One Direction's What Makes You Beautiful. Liam Payne was in the crowd and gave them the 1D thumbs up.

By the third week the humour had really kicked in, R&B seeming to begin a cover of Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On from Titanic for movie week.

But it was all a big joke - they were actually singing Who Let The Dogs Out from the Rugrats Movie. What made this even better? They had pictures of Simon Cowell's dogs Squiddly and Diddly up on the screen, too.

Week 4, they told everyone to shut up and dance with their mash-up of Fuse ODG’s Dangerous Love and Walk The Moon's Shut Up And Dance. All of the judges (OK, apart from Simon Cowell) ended up leaping around during the performance.

As for week five, mentor Cheryl could be kept in her seat no longer and joined her act up on stage for a bit of a boogie.

A semi-final mash-up of I Gotta Feeling / I Like To Move It (Black Eyed Peas / Reel 2 Real) roared them into this year's final.

