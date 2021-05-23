What did United Kingdom score in Eurovision 2021?

While Italy have been crowned the Eurovision 2021 winners, the UK’s journey at this year’s contest was not a victorious one. In fact, it was far from it.

James Newman came in last place with a total of zero points. Sadly, neither the jury nor public vote went our way (in the slightest), and we didn’t manage to scrape a single point as the Eurovision 2021 results rolled in.

The UK came in 26th place just behind Germany’s entry Jendrick, who scored three points.

Spain and our hosts the Netherlands also struggled to bring in the votes, finding themselves languishing at the bottom of the leaderboard at the end of the night.

At the other end of the scoreboard it was a whole other story, however. Italy’s Måneskin won the contest with a staggering 524 points, with France in second on 499.

Singer-songwriter Newman, who has penned hits for the likes of Ed Sheeran, entered the competition with his single Embers. The upbeat tune was quite different from the ballad he was originally meant to enter the competition with back in 2020, My Last Breath.

Newman was meant to represent the UK in Eurovision last year but the pandemic forced the contest to be postponed until this year.

The UK has a long history of struggling to rack up the points at Eurovision and hasn’t won since Katrina and the Waves took home the trophy in 1997.

At the last contest back in 2019, Michael Rice finished in last place on 11 points.

