Though Craig Revel Horwood described the routine as "stompy", the other judges were more complimentary, so much so that Shirley gifted Ellie a fan with the word "fabulous" emblazoned across it.

Viewers shared their own reactions to the dance on social media, with one user writing: "ELLIE!!! Fab-u-lous!!! What a first dance!! Her face said it all. Vito is the perfect partner. I’m so so exited for her and him."

However some viewers did notice that at points in the Clauditorium throughout the rest of the show, Ellie appeared to be being comforted by her fellow dancers, with Karen Hauer seen stroking her hand and Dianne Buswell playing with her hair

After their performance, Ellie shared a comment on Instagram beneath her dance: "I had the best time ever. I am so happy and grateful."

Radio Times understands that all was well with Ellie. She and Vito were spotted on the dance floor with the rest of the cast at the end of the show, celebrating the end of the first live broadcast of the season.

And the night didn't stop there as Ellie and Vito were also seen enjoying Vito's birthday cake after the show in the green room, which fans can see on Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola's Instagram stories.

Ellie described the night as "amazing", before sharing an Instagram story of her in bed with Shirley's fan.

