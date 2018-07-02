Here's everything we know about the return of the entertainment series...

When is David Walliams Presents - Return of Alright on the Night on TV?

David Walliams Presents - Return of Alright on the Night will begin on Monday 2nd July at 9.15pm on ITV. The second episode will air at the same time the following night.

What is it about?

It'll Be Alright on the Night first broadcast on television screens in 1977 where it was hosted by Denis Norden (who helmed the show until 2006). Griff Rhys Jones later took over, with the last episode airing in 2016.

More like this

If you've somehow never seen it, think You've Been Framed, but instead of home videos sent in by viewers, it's outtakes from news reports and television broadcasts, from both home and away.

Now David Walliams is taking charge of the ITV bloopers show with brand new episodes.

Advertisement

David Walliams Presents - Return of Alright on the Night airs Monday 2nd July and Tuesday 3rd July at 9.15pm on ITV