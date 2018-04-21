After the performance, judge Walliams commented: "I loved it. It just shows there’s nothing funny about two men dancing together. I don’t know why the show on the BBC doesn’t have two men dancing together, because it’s fantastic."

Amanda Holden then added to his sentiment, saying: "I know, I’ve said it a million times."

The debate became a major talking point ahead of the 2017 series when contestant Rev. Richard Coles revealed that he had a “discussion” with the BBC about having a male partner before he signed up, although comedian Susan Calman said she was “absolutely not disappointed” that she would not be paired with a woman.

Craig Revel-Horwood then said he thought it likely that the show would feature same-sex couples by 2018.

“I hope so, I really hope so," the veteran judge told ITV's Lorraine. "In the world of competition there are same-sex couples that do it as well so there is no reason why that can’t happen. It’s just I guess the Beeb have to decide whether they want to do that one year and I think it’ll probably happen next year.”

But the BBC didn't sound quite so sure. “Strictly has chosen the traditional format of mixed-sex couples and at the moment we have no plans to introduce same-sex couples in the competition,” a statement from the broadcaster said.