In a hilarious blooper clip, the Pointless host is seen getting increasingly frustrated as he attempts to introduce co-host Richard Osman with the tongue-twisting moniker.

Although amusingly, the word he seems to be struggling with most is 'introduce'.

Other Pointless outtakes include Armstrong accidentally telling the contestants that they have to "go to head", which raises more than a few eyebrows in the studio, and the host and comedian blowing his nose. Osman's hilarious reply is: "He only does that to get £250 from It'll Be Alright On The Night".

More like this

After one mistake, Osman jumps in by saying Armstrong was "so close...to almost not f**king up".

That is definitely not teatime-appropriate.

Advertisement

Pointless airs daily at 5.15pm on BBC1