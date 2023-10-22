The American skater made the announcement in a video he posted on his Instagram account, which he began: "Come on, I've got something to tell you."

He went on: "Well, I knew this day would eventually come, and it's here. After 15 UK series and one Australian series, I just wanted to let you guys know that I am not going to be skating on this year's series of Dancing on Ice and might be finally time to hang up those ice skates for once and all."

He added that "the past few months haven't been easy, to say the least" and that navigating a new world and finding his feet outside of the ice has been tough, but "given my competitive nature and my tenacity, everything's gonna be OK."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He went on to thank the fans of the show, saying: "Wow – 2006 we first came on the air and y'all haven't left us since. We've grown up, we've grown old together, we've been through the good, we've been through the bad, we've been through the ugly. and even a pandemic together...thank you for your unending support."

More like this

In his time on the show, Evers was partnered with an array of famous faces from Doctor Who star Bonnie Langford to TOWIE's Gemma Collins, while he was also part of the show's first same-sex partnership with Steps member Ian 'H' Watkins.

And during his video he thanked all of his partners from over the years, explaining: "I have loved every single series spending time with you on and off the ice. And I may have taught you how to skate but individually you did teach me something about myself."

He added: "To Torvill and Dean, thank you for your gift. I mean they say don't become friends with your heroes because it's not always a good thing but I will take your kindness and inspiration with me forever."

Meanwhile, he also thanked "all of the ITV crew and production past and present" and paid particular tribute to the "glam squad" who he said he was going to miss "the most."

He ended his statement by saying he didn't know what was next but added: "This isn't goodbye because goodbyes give me anxiety. Let's just say this is an 'I'll see you soon'."

Read more:

A statement from ITV about his exit read: "Matt Evers has been a huge part of the show from the very first series creating some of the show's iconic moments, from performing the first ever headbanger on the very first show with partner Bonnie Langford, storming to victory with partner Suzanne Shaw in season three and performing in our first ever same sex couple with Ian 'H' Watkins on season 12.

"Matt will always be a part of the Dancing on Ice family and we wish him all the very best for the future."

The celebrity line-up for Dancing on Ice 2024 has already been announced, but yesterday it was revealed that Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb would no longer be taking part in the show after sustaining an injury.

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice said: "Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the show due to an injury he sustained to his ankle during training.

"He is still very much a part of the Dancing on Ice family, we will be helping to support Stephen and we wish him well with his recovery."

Contestants who will be taking part in the new series include Ricky Hatton MBE, Miles Nazaire, Greg Rutherford MBE, Lou Sanders and Adele Roberts.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV1 and ITVX in 2024. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.