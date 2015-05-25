Also bringing the groove are Groove Thing, the young group of dancers who packed a punch with their high-energy routine in their first audition.

Tuesday night also brings us some dog dancing courtesy of Matisse and his owner Jules O’Dwyer and Luca Caló returns with his own interesting mix of dreadful singing and funky footwork.

Hoping to conjure up a place in the final is magician Michael Late and there’s another Golden Buzzer taking to the stage. This time it’s the turn of judge Amanda Holden’s act Revelation Avenue, a choir who quite literally roared their way into the semi-finals by singing Katy Perry’s track Roar. Anyway…

If that wasn’t enough, Alison Jiear – who stunned the judges with her performance of You Never Walk Alone – makes her bid for the final and, given the strength of her voice, I’d say smart money would be on her doing just that.

At the end of the show, viewer votes and the judges' decision will see two more acts added to the bill for Sunday's final.

Here's the full line-up for the second semi-final:

Alison Jiear: singer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nT2j9Rc9pU

Jules O’Dwyer & Matisse: dancing dog act

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-W_2v6WBdYQ

Bonetics: dancer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHxsVRM-pS8

Revelation Avenue: choir - Amanda Holden's Golden Buzzer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXhNIS4nKL8

Groove Thing: dance group

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8tiLKye5vI

Michael Late: Magician

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GibeaabR7lE

Luca Caló: dancer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wh_YH_e0uOA

The HoneyBuns - singers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNuS8fgkus8

Old Men Grooving: dancers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggswWVZ8zKA

