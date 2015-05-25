Dancers get their groove on in the second Britain's Got Talent semi-final
Old Men Grooving return to the stage alongside Bonetics and Groove Thing
If we had to pick one word to sum up the second Britain's Got Talent live semi-final it would be "groovy". Why? With dance acts Old Men Grooving and Groove Thing both on the bill, it seems guaranteed that we'll be tapping our toes in time to the beat all evening.
After a triumphant audition, Old Men Grooving return to the BGT stage. I’ve already pledged to back them all the way to the final (come on, OMG!) so here’s hoping their second instalment of dad dancing has the same flavour as the first.
Also bringing the groove are Groove Thing, the young group of dancers who packed a punch with their high-energy routine in their first audition.
Tuesday night also brings us some dog dancing courtesy of Matisse and his owner Jules O’Dwyer and Luca Caló returns with his own interesting mix of dreadful singing and funky footwork.
Hoping to conjure up a place in the final is magician Michael Late and there’s another Golden Buzzer taking to the stage. This time it’s the turn of judge Amanda Holden’s act Revelation Avenue, a choir who quite literally roared their way into the semi-finals by singing Katy Perry’s track Roar. Anyway…
If that wasn’t enough, Alison Jiear – who stunned the judges with her performance of You Never Walk Alone – makes her bid for the final and, given the strength of her voice, I’d say smart money would be on her doing just that.
At the end of the show, viewer votes and the judges' decision will see two more acts added to the bill for Sunday's final.
Here's the full line-up for the second semi-final:
Alison Jiear: singer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nT2j9Rc9pU
Jules O’Dwyer & Matisse: dancing dog act
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-W_2v6WBdYQ
Bonetics: dancer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHxsVRM-pS8
Revelation Avenue: choir - Amanda Holden's Golden Buzzer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXhNIS4nKL8
Groove Thing: dance group
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8tiLKye5vI
Michael Late: Magician
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GibeaabR7lE
Luca Caló: dancer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wh_YH_e0uOA
The HoneyBuns - singers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNuS8fgkus8
Old Men Grooving: dancers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggswWVZ8zKA