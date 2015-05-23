BGT's Jules and Matisse have talent show pedigree as former Crufts champs
The Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists wowed the judges with a routine that's already earned them dog show glory...
Jules O'Dwyer and her dog Matisse melted the judges' hearts tonight with their Dog Catcher-themed performance, a routine that's seen the duo win at Crufts.
The playful performance went down a storm with the judges and audience alike, with Matisse seen trying to avoid capture, before eventually befriending Jules the dog catcher, ending the performance as pals. Even hosts Ant and Dec could be seen booing the catcher and cheering along the pup during the act.
Simon Cowell, well-known for his love of four-legged acts on BGT, gushed that Matisse is the "smartest dog I've ever seen." Don't tell former Britain's Got Talent champ Pudsey, eh?
It seems Cowell is in good company though, with the duo winning the 'Heelwork to music: freestyle International' segment of Crufts in 2013 with an almost identical performance.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mAxpT4GdDmI
Jules and Matisse returned to defend their title in 2014, placing second with a Toy Maker-themed routine, which saw Matisse play the part of a toy dog that comes to life.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSPu6vIYRHg
After impressing the judges with their first performance, the pair also earned one of 45 slots in this year's semi-finals, so will return to perform during next week's live semi-finals.
Britain's Got Talent's live semi-finals start Monday at 7:30pm on ITV
