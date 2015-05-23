Jules O'Dwyer and her dog Matisse melted the judges' hearts tonight with their Dog Catcher-themed performance, a routine that's seen the duo win at Crufts.

The playful performance went down a storm with the judges and audience alike, with Matisse seen trying to avoid capture, before eventually befriending Jules the dog catcher, ending the performance as pals. Even hosts Ant and Dec could be seen booing the catcher and cheering along the pup during the act.