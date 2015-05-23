Alison Jiear

Earned four yeses from the judges after her emotional rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone. Simon said: "That was your one shot and my god you took it."

Becky O'Brien

The 34-year-old teacher from London stunned the judges with her performance of Over the Rainbow. She received four yeses with Alesha saying she fell in love with her before she even began.

Cor Glanaethwy

It's hard to ignore this 160-piece community choir from North Wales, whose members range from age 7 up to 65. Cowell admitted the judges could have been looking at the winners of the show as they walked away with four yeses.

Ella Shaw

Piano player and singer Ella Shaw dazzled with her own song Summertime. The judges gave the 18-year-old from Blackburn four yeses with Alesha describing her as "dreamy, subtle and cool".

Emma Jones

Mr Cowell told Emma he loved her after she wowed the crowd with her operatic voice. The 23-year-old from Cumbria enters the semi-finals with four yeses under her belt and a standing ovation to boot.

Gracie Wickens-Sweet

"Cute, likeable and very controlled" is how Cowell described 11-year-old Gracie from Somerset. She offered a confident and polished performance of Over the Rainbow in her bid to become a huge star.

Harry Gallagher

Who could forget Harry Gallagher's self-penned track about a girl he loves at school? The 12-year-old earned four yeses from the judges for the track called Lightening.

Isaac Waddington

"Faultless" is always a good word to hear after an audition, and that's exactly how Alesha described Isaac's version of Billy Joel's Always A Woman. Four yeses in the bag.

Maia Gough

Simon Cowell told 12-year-old Maia Gough that for all the right reasons, she'd be the act he'd remember from that day's auditions. She blasted out a powerful performance of Whitney Houston's I Have Nothing with all four judges backing her into the next round.

Misstasia

Amanda Holden looked like all her Christmases had come at once when Misstasia, a Disney vocal group, took to the stage. The four-piece sang The Little Mermaid's Part of Your World and, while Simon was torn between it being the best idea and the most annoying idea for a band yet, they still walked away with four yeses.

The Honeybuns

Corrine, Jodie, Jessica, Kate, Sasha and Rosie say they're “doing it for the big girls” and hope to shake up the music industry. The girls performed their rendition of ‘It’s Raining Men’ and got the judges singing along, earning four yeses.

The Kingdom Tenors

It's like Collabro gone turbo. There are 12 members of this vocal harmony group and, while Simon wasn't blown away by their choice of song – Westlife's You Raise Me Up – they still earned four yeses.

The Neales

Laurie, 59, and his three sons James (28), Dan (26), and Phil (24), make up The Neales, with Cowell admitting you'd have to have a heart as cold as ice not to like their performance.

The Sakyi Five

Five brothers – Reece, Aaron, Carl, Eden and Emmanuel – were halted by Cowell during their first song, but brought it back with their second, a cover of One Direction's Little Things. And when the littlest, aged just 10, sang... well, it was enough to bring a tear to the eye.

