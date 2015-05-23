But who got this fast-track ticket, we hear you cry? Find a run down of each act below:

Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer: Calum Scott

Simon Cowell wasn’t actually the first to select his Golden Buzzer act during the auditions – hosts Ant and Dec got in there early – but his choice was the first to be revealed to viewers. Calum's audition was actually rather awkward as he took to the BGT stage after his sister Jade had just received four 'nos'.

More like this

In fact, the 26-year-old from Hull only got into singing because of his sibling, who just three years ago entered him into another competition. He'd been terrified, but admitted he’d loved the buzz of performing.

Clearly Jade was right to encourage him with the four judges up on their feet after his performance of Robyn’s Dancing on My Own, a song he’d put his own subtle twist on.

“Your version was sensational,” Cowell told a gobsmacked Calum. “It shows to me that you’re more than a singer, you’re an artist and that’s why you got that,” he added, pointing to the Golden Buzzer.

Only a few weeks ago Cowell told RadioTimes.com that there’s more of an element of competition among the judges with their Golden Buzzers now. “I’ve got a good feeling,” he said of Calum, “I think I’ve got a shot."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSinMOs5eGw

Amanda Holden's Golden Buzzer: Revelation Avenue

Amanda Holden insists that of the four judges, she tries to back variety in the true sense of the word. This year that comes in the form of choir group Revelation Avenue. When they took to the stage they had every right to be nervous – Cowell & co had just branded another choir the worst they'd ever seen. Quite literally a tough act to follow. But the 12-piece had nothing to worry about as their version of Katy Perry's 'Roar' prompted Amanda Holden to send them straight into this year's live semi-finals.

"What I loved was the sense of heart and relationship and togetherness. Just magnificent," Holden told them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXhNIS4nKL8

Alesha Dixon's Golden Buzzer: Entity Allstars

There's a familiar face among Alesha Dixon's dance troupe: X Factor star Lauren Platt's brother Lewis who performed alongside his sister during one of last year's X Factor live shows. At the time, Cowell told him he should try out for BGT, advice he clearly took to heart as he and the rest of the troupe earned a place in this year's live show thanks to a buzzer push from an impressed Alesha (adding a bit of Mis-Teeq's music into their set was certainly a good idea!). Perhaps Lauren will return the favour and add some vocals to her brother's semi-final act..?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CfaXgOUGA_0

David Walliams's Golden Buzzer: Lorraine Bowen

As the nation's favourite TV judge (he doesn't mention it) David Walliams had to make the best choice, right? Enter Casio organ player Lorraine Bowen and The Crumble Song. Exactly as it says on the tin, Bowen sings about crumble, while playing her Casio organ. It's balanced on an ironing board for seemingly no reason at all. Sure the other three judges buzzed, but Walliams and the crowd were very much behind the dessert-themed song. She'll take her place in this year's semi-final, hopefully with another food-related hit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=51JSTXhfx3c

Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer: Boyband

Ant and Dec were straight out of the gate with their Golden Buzzer, choosing Boyband on day one of this year's auditions. Ant told RadioTimes.com he thinks they should have actually had a wager that their act will go further than the other judges' choices. The lads showed off their snazzy moves to Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's smash-hit Uptown Funk.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TkhhNfYwFIw

Advertisement

Britain's Got Talent continues on Saturday at 8:00pm on ITV, with the live semi-finals starting on Monday 25th May at 7:30pm and running throughout the week.