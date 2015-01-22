“Alesha goes cool, David goes mental, Simon goes pound signs…” Holden laughs, adding, “I like to think I go variety in the true sense of the word.”

Indeed, Holden had great success backing salsa dancing grandma Paddy and her partner Nico last year, who looked for the most part set for the win, with singers Collabro eventually scooping the prize.

Although this year, Ant and Dec’s choice (made on the first day of auditions) could offer up a threat, with Holden admitting a winner may have been found in Edinburgh.

Of course, between the duties of judging, Holden faces the constant teasing and pestering of her neighbouring judge Simon, which she jokes leads to some interesting notes being passed…

Britain’s Got Talent returns later this year on ITV