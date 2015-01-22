Amanda Holden on BGT acts: “Alesha goes cool, David goes mental, Simon goes pound signs”
Nine series in the actress knows a thing or two about how her fellow judges approach to finding new stars
Amanda Holden has returned to judging duties on Britain’s Got Talent and says while she tends to lean towards “the more classic, family fun stuff,” her fellow judges have their own styles.
This comes into play far more now thanks to last year’s addition of the Golden Buzzer, which lets Holden, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and even hosts Ant and Dec, individually back an act.
“Alesha goes cool, David goes mental, Simon goes pound signs…” Holden laughs, adding, “I like to think I go variety in the true sense of the word.”
Indeed, Holden had great success backing salsa dancing grandma Paddy and her partner Nico last year, who looked for the most part set for the win, with singers Collabro eventually scooping the prize.
Although this year, Ant and Dec’s choice (made on the first day of auditions) could offer up a threat, with Holden admitting a winner may have been found in Edinburgh.
Of course, between the duties of judging, Holden faces the constant teasing and pestering of her neighbouring judge Simon, which she jokes leads to some interesting notes being passed…
Check out the full interview in the above video.
Britain’s Got Talent returns later this year on ITV