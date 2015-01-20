But it wasn't Walliams who pushed the button on day one of this year's auditions, it was hosts Ant and Dec. Yes, they get a push too. And according to returning judge Alesha Dixon it’s a “great choice”.

The presenting duo – who backed a down-on-his-luck comedian last year – can’t give away who it is just yet. That would ruin all the ticker tape-filled buzzer fun, wouldn’t it? But it’d be quite something if it ended up being the presenters who chose this year’s eventual winner instead of a judge (although, Amanda Holden’s one to watch, having backed salsa dancing faves Paddy & Nico last year, who for a long time looked set to win).

In fact, Holden is confident there’s a winner among the batch seen in Edinburgh. A “bold claim” the show’s main Twitter account notes, but adds, “we’re not disagreeing”.

They may just need to be a little more careful with the Golden Buzzer next time...

Britain’s Got Talent returns later in the year