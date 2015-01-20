Britain's Got Talent 2015: The first Golden Buzzer has been pushed
Hosts Ant and Dec send one act straight through to the live semi-finals - and Amanda Holden is already talking about a possible winner - all on day one
Well, well, well Edinburgh, looks like you’ve gone and set the bar mighty high on this year’s Britain’s Got Talent series, with a Golden Buzzer being pushed on the very first day of live auditions. Someone probably did something amazing with a broom. There's always something with a broom, isn't there?
The Golden Buzzer was added into the format last year to allow each judge one chance to whip an act past the rest of the auditions and straight into the live semi-finals. This, as you can imagine, offers up all kinds of opportunities for judge David Walliams to cause mischief and choose someone who will probably (definitely) annoy fellow judge Simon Cowell. Remember the man in pink wellies singing It’s Raining Men last year? Yep, David’s Golden Buzzer choice Christian Spridon…
But it wasn't Walliams who pushed the button on day one of this year's auditions, it was hosts Ant and Dec. Yes, they get a push too. And according to returning judge Alesha Dixon it’s a “great choice”.
The presenting duo – who backed a down-on-his-luck comedian last year – can’t give away who it is just yet. That would ruin all the ticker tape-filled buzzer fun, wouldn’t it? But it’d be quite something if it ended up being the presenters who chose this year’s eventual winner instead of a judge (although, Amanda Holden’s one to watch, having backed salsa dancing faves Paddy & Nico last year, who for a long time looked set to win).
In fact, Holden is confident there’s a winner among the batch seen in Edinburgh. A “bold claim” the show’s main Twitter account notes, but adds, “we’re not disagreeing”.
They may just need to be a little more careful with the Golden Buzzer next time...
Britain’s Got Talent returns later in the year