Ant and Dec: 14 NTA wins in a row is "ludicrous"
"It's going to end one day, it didn't end tonight" say the presenting duo as they ponder Simon Cowell's reaction to losing out to fellow Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams
Fourteen - count 'em, fourteen - NTA trophies have made their way to presenting duo Ant and Dec after last night's win.
Fresh from scooping this year's Entertainment Presenter gong from Graham Norton - who'd stepped in to let host Dermot O'Leary join the ranks of nominees - they headed backstage and told RadioTimes.com just how it felt.
"It's quite ludicrous this fourteen wins in a row," Ant says. "We can't quite get our heads around it."
The duo, who also front Saturday Night Takeaway and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, are now back on the road for the ninth series of Britain's Got Talent and last night saw fellow panel members Simon Cowell and David Walliams go head-to-head in a new category, TV judge.
David Walliams won it but, not having heard the result yet, Ant and Dec ponder just how that might go down with Mr Cowell (who they actually thought would win).