Britain's Got Talent judges on 'war' between NTA winner David Walliams and Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell wants a recount as Amanda Holden, Ant and Dec, Alesha Dixon and co admit Walliams won't let them forget he's officially best TV judge
For Simon Cowell, David Walliams beating him to win best TV judge at this year's National Television Awards couldn't have come at a worse time. As filming begins for this year's Britain's Got Talent contest, Cowell has had to sit on the judging panel with the winner who, according to the other judges and presenters, "hasn't let Simon live it down".
Walliams even carries his trophy around with him, reminding Cowell exactly who is the best TV Judge. Did the public vote for Bake Off's Mary Berry to win? No. Did the public vote for X Factor's Cheryl Fernandez-Versini to win? No. Did they vote for Mr Simon Cowell? Oh, no. Did they vote for Mr David Walliams? Why yes, yes they did.
Cowell's taking it well of course. Well, he wants a recount and thinks it's rigged. In fact, he thinks it's like when Al Gore lost to Bush in the presidential election. So you know, nothing serious or anything.
Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV in April