For Simon Cowell, David Walliams beating him to win best TV judge at this year's National Television Awards couldn't have come at a worse time. As filming begins for this year's Britain's Got Talent contest, Cowell has had to sit on the judging panel with the winner who, according to the other judges and presenters, "hasn't let Simon live it down".

Walliams even carries his trophy around with him, reminding Cowell exactly who is the best TV Judge. Did the public vote for Bake Off's Mary Berry to win? No. Did the public vote for X Factor's Cheryl Fernandez-Versini to win? No. Did they vote for Mr Simon Cowell? Oh, no. Did they vote for Mr David Walliams? Why yes, yes they did.