Martin Freeman to lead celebrity University Challenge team for Comic Relief 2019
The Sherlock star has been announced as a team captain to rival comedian Jason Manford
Martin Freeman has been announced as captain of one of the celebrity University Challenge teams set to compete for Comic Relief glory during Red Nose Day 2019.
The charity special will see comedian David Baddiel taking over from quiz master Jeremy Paxman, presiding over two competing teams led by Freeman and comedian Jason Manford.
Inbetweeners star Emily Atack, comedian Kerry Godliman, TV judge Robert Rinder, Strictly’s Vick Hope, comic Luisa Omielan and stand-up Darren Harriott complete the line-up of starry contestants.
- Everything you need to know about Comic Relief 2019
- Stay up to date with the RadioTimes.com newsletter
- Watch full series of Patrick Melrose, Save Me and In the Long Run for FREE on RadioTimes.com
Aside from his quizzing duties, Freeman is also set to appear as a detective in a new Jeff Pope series, A Confession, and as a father in Sky comedy Breeders.
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes /subscribe on Google Podcasts
Other Comic Relief 2019 highlights will include David Tennant and Lenny Henry being on presenting duties, as well as Carey Mulligan and Gemma Arterton guest starring in a Mamma Mia! spoof.
More like this
Comic Relief Does University Challenge will air on Friday 15th March at 10pm on BBC2