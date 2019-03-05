Inbetweeners star Emily Atack, comedian Kerry Godliman, TV judge Robert Rinder, Strictly’s Vick Hope, comic Luisa Omielan and stand-up Darren Harriott complete the line-up of starry contestants.

Aside from his quizzing duties, Freeman is also set to appear as a detective in a new Jeff Pope series, A Confession, and as a father in Sky comedy Breeders.

Other Comic Relief 2019 highlights will include David Tennant and Lenny Henry being on presenting duties, as well as Carey Mulligan and Gemma Arterton guest starring in a Mamma Mia! spoof.

Comic Relief Does University Challenge will air on Friday 15th March at 10pm on BBC2