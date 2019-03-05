David Tennant joins Red Nose Day 2019 presenting line-up
Strictly 2018 runner-up Joe Sugg, Zoe Ball and Romesh Ranganathan will all be presenting with Sir Lenny Henry for the Comic Relief spectacular
Comic Relief has announced the star-studded line-up of presenters who will host Red Nose Day 2019 alongside stalwart Sir Lenny Henry.
Actor David Tennant, Strictly Come Dancing runner-up Joe Sugg, Radio 2 DJ Zoe Ball, The Greatest Dancer host Alesha Dixon and comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan have all joined the presenting line-up for the BBC telethon.
"I’ve presented once before for Comic Relief," Doctor Who and Broadchurch star Tennant said.
"That was the first time I’d ever done it – but then I hadn’t been asked to do it since! So I’m very grateful that they are willing to take that risk again. From what I remember of live TV, it’s quite chaotic and in the moment. My very limited experience of live TV would tell me just to roll with it on the night."
"I’m very pleased that I’ll be presenting alongside Zoe Ball," he added. "She’s got live broadcasting running through her blood, so I can rely on her to do all the difficult stuff!"
The BBC has also teased special appearances from Alan Partridge and Freddie Flintoff, as well as the already announced features like Richard Curtis' miniature Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel and the Bodyguard spoof with Richard Madden.
Check out the full list of presenters below, followed by the TV schedule (the show will be hopping between BBC1 and BBC2 throughout the night).
Comic Relief Red Nose Day 2019 presenters
Sir Lenny Henry
Paddy McGuinness
Emma Willis
Romesh Ranganathan
Rob Beckett
Alesha Dixon
Clara Amfo
Zoe Ball
Joe Sugg
David Tennant
Comic Relief Red Nose Day 2019 TV schedule
BBC1, 7-10pm: Comic Relief 2019
BBC2, 10-10.35pm: Comic Relief Does University Challenge
BBC1, 10.35pm – 12.30am: Comic Relief 2019
BBC1, 12.30am – 1.30am: Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief, part 1
BBC1 1.30am – 2.00am: Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief, part 2
BBC1, 2.00am – 3.00am: The Big Red Nose Climb
Red Nose Day 2019 will kick off at 7pm on BBC1 on Friday 15th March