"I’ve presented once before for Comic Relief," Doctor Who and Broadchurch star Tennant said.

"That was the first time I’d ever done it – but then I hadn’t been asked to do it since! So I’m very grateful that they are willing to take that risk again. From what I remember of live TV, it’s quite chaotic and in the moment. My very limited experience of live TV would tell me just to roll with it on the night."

"I’m very pleased that I’ll be presenting alongside Zoe Ball," he added. "She’s got live broadcasting running through her blood, so I can rely on her to do all the difficult stuff!"

The BBC has also teased special appearances from Alan Partridge and Freddie Flintoff, as well as the already announced features like Richard Curtis' miniature Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel and the Bodyguard spoof with Richard Madden.

Check out the full list of presenters below, followed by the TV schedule (the show will be hopping between BBC1 and BBC2 throughout the night).

Comic Relief Red Nose Day 2019 presenters

Sir Lenny Henry

Paddy McGuinness

Emma Willis

Romesh Ranganathan

Rob Beckett

Alesha Dixon

Clara Amfo

Zoe Ball

Joe Sugg

David Tennant

Comic Relief Red Nose Day 2019 TV schedule

BBC1, 7-10pm: Comic Relief 2019

BBC2, 10-10.35pm: Comic Relief Does University Challenge

BBC1, 10.35pm – 12.30am: Comic Relief 2019

BBC1, 12.30am – 1.30am: Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief, part 1

BBC1 1.30am – 2.00am: Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief, part 2

BBC1, 2.00am – 3.00am: The Big Red Nose Climb

Red Nose Day 2019 will kick off at 7pm on BBC1 on Friday 15th March