At this point, Budd’s place in the telethon isn’t clear, but is it too much to ask for a sketch complete with a special shock return for Keeley Hawes’ Julia Montague?

Elsewhere on the night, viewers can also expect a Four Weddings and a Funeral Comic Relief Sequel, featuring original cast members Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Anna Chancellor and Rowan Atkinson.

Lord Sugar is overseeing a special celebrity edition of BBC business show The Apprentice, its first all-star version in ten years.

Also in aid of Comic Relief, ten celebrities – including Love Island winner Dani Dyer and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas – will attempt to walk up Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain.

You can donate to Comic Relief via their website here.