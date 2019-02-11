Bodyguard’s back! Richard Madden is on a BBC1 mission as David Budd
The Game of Thrones star is reprising his Bodyguard role for Red Nose Day 2019
After battling terrorists and the security services on BBC1's Bodyguard, David Budd has got a new assignment: protect the Red Nose.
As a new sneak-peek photo reveals, Richard Madden’s character from the hit BBC drama will be part of the celebrations for Comic Relief 2019, which end on Red Nose Day itself on Friday 15th March.
At this point, Budd’s place in the telethon isn’t clear, but is it too much to ask for a sketch complete with a special shock return for Keeley Hawes’ Julia Montague?
Elsewhere on the night, viewers can also expect a Four Weddings and a Funeral Comic Relief Sequel, featuring original cast members Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Anna Chancellor and Rowan Atkinson.
Lord Sugar is overseeing a special celebrity edition of BBC business show The Apprentice, its first all-star version in ten years.
Also in aid of Comic Relief, ten celebrities – including Love Island winner Dani Dyer and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas – will attempt to walk up Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain.
You can donate to Comic Relief via their website here.