The show, which follows Clarkson's earlier Prime Video hit The Grand Tour, has been a huge success, with season 3 still ranking highly in the UK's top ten programmes on the platform more than three months since its release.

It's no surprise, then, that a fourth season has been confirmed and rumours of a fifth are already swirling – partially fuelled by Clarkson himself.

Now, in a new interview with Times Radio presenter Cathy Newman, Clarkson seemed to confirm when the next crop of episodes will be ready to binge – alas, we still have a long wait ahead of us.

He explained: "We’re likely to wrap up filming for season 4 in a couple of weeks. After editing and translating, it should be out around May."

That would place season 5 approximately one year after season 4 in the release calendar, which would represent a more rapid turnaround than we saw for seasons 1 and 2.

Notably, Clarkson added: "Then, we’ll kick off filming for season 5 shortly after."

Clarkson's Farm season 5 has been rumoured for some time, with the broadcaster recently igniting fan hopes by sharing an image of producer Andy Wilman with his dogs, claiming that the pooches were "pleading" for him to appear in the next run.

That could have easily been dismissed as a joke, but this more serious comment will likely stoke up expectation for an early renewal of the light-hearted factual series.

It's important to note, however, that Prime Video itself is yet to officially confirm whether Clarkson's Farm will be back for season 5, so it would be safe to take these remarks with a pinch of salt for the time being.

