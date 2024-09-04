In spite of this, Clarkson has revealed that he was "surprisingly unemotional", for one major reason - Clarkson's Farm.

Speaking about the final days of filming on The Grand Tour, Clarkson said: "I'm not saying this in a derogatory way by any means, but James has the emotions of a stone. He just doesn't do emotions, so there were no tears from him. Hammond, yes.

"I was surprisingly unemotional, in a weird way, because I can see James and Hammond any time I want to, they’re only a phone call away, and I’m sure we will.

More like this

"And I’ve done enough of the travel, I was worn out by it. Where I would have been emotional was saying goodbye to the crew, because most of them started with us."

Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond in The Grand Tour. Prime Video

He continued: "There's a photograph taken on Kubu Island of Russ Edwards (sound supervisor) and Casper Leaver (camera operator) and Andy Wilman (executive producer), who were there on the original crew, and they're still with us. You can’t say that about any other show.

Read more:

"We are a dysfunctional family, and I’d miss that, except for one tiny detail. There I was with all these guys that I've known and worked with for 24 years, and I said, 'I’ll see you all on Monday morning,' because they all work on Clarkson’s Farm.

"I'm 100 per cent convinced I would have been a lot more emotional without the farm show."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While Clarkson's Farm will be returning for a fourth season, the final special of The Grand Tour will take place in Zimbabwe, and will feature the trio going on a road trip in a Lancia Montecarlo, a Ford Capri 3-litre and a Triumph Stag.

Even though the show in its current format is ending, Hammond has revealed that "it will be carrying on" in some form.

He said: "The Grand Tour continues. We’re stepping away as the hosts, but Prime will be continuing it. So I can’t wait to sit on my own chair and watch somebody else do it. That’s amazing."

Clarkson's Farm seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Prime Video now. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.