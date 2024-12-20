With the abundance of Christmas specials in the world of drama and entertainment, those after something more traditional have not been forgotten.

This year, the BBC will showcase a range of festive religious programming including live worship, traditional carols and musical celebrations, along with ITV, who will also air a carol service.

Read on to find out how how to tune into religious programming across the BBC and ITV.

BBC One

My Life at Christmas

Rudolph Walker and Anita Rani. BBC/Big Circus Media

When? 1st, 8th and 15th December

My Life at Christmas is back for a third year and this time it'll be helmed by presenter Anita Rani.

In the three-part series, Anita will chat with a well-known guest to discover what makes Christmas special for them.

This year, she speaks with Dame Sheila Hancock, Rudolph Walker and Spencer Matthews.

Songs of Praise: Candlelit Christmas

Aled Jones. BBC/CTVC/Paul Husband

When? 22nd December, 1:15pm

Aled Jones welcomes audiences to an intimate candlelit celebration of favourite carols with guest Katherine Jenkins, the BBC Young Choristers of the Year, from the village church of Croston.

Midnight Mass from St Mary's Church, Warwick

Midnight Mass from St Mary's Church, Warwick. BBC/Tony Fitzpatrick

When? 24th December, 11:40pm

This Christmas Eve, BBC One are airing a traditional service and Blessing of the Crib live from the Collegiate Church of St Mary's in Warwick.

The service will include classic carols including O Little Town of Bethlehem, It Came Upon The Midnight Clear, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing and O Come All Ye Faithful.

Christmas Morning Service from Halifax Minster

Christmas Morning Service from Halifax Minster. BBC/Halifax Minster

When? 25th December

Live from Halifax Minster will be a celebration of the wonder and joy of the Nativity. The minster choir will lead the congregation with a host of carols, including a special arrangement of While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks to the old Yorkshire folk tune, On Ilkley Moor Baht'at.

On Christmas Night

Kate Garraway. BBC Studios

When? 25th December, 10:15am

Kate Garraway will narrate the story of the first Christmas from Luke's Gospel, when angels appeared to shepherds to proclaim the news of Jesus's birth.

It will then be followed by a choral musical performance.

BBC Two

Carols from King's

Carols from King's 2024. BBC

When? 24th December, 6pm

Keeping up with its annual tradition, the Chapel of King's College in Cambridge will return to BBC Two TV screens for a celebration of the Christmas story, told through music, readings and prayer.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the first service being broadcast.

ITV1

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas

Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales, and other Members of the Royal Family. Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

When? 24th December, 7:30pm

This year's service offers a moment to reflect on the importance of love and empathy and aims to shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities.

The service will feature the Westminster Abbey choir, who perform some of the nation's most well-known carols, alongside musical performances from Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter.

