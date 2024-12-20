Christmas 2024: All the Religious programming to tune into
There is a whole host of programmes to watch this Christmas.
This festive season, the channels are pulling out all the stops for a memorable Christmas on TV.
From the likes of Call the Midwife and Gavin & Stacey to The 1% Club Christmas special and the return of Bullseye, the BBC and ITV have not disappointed with its festive viewing.
With the abundance of Christmas specials in the world of drama and entertainment, those after something more traditional have not been forgotten.
This year, the BBC will showcase a range of festive religious programming including live worship, traditional carols and musical celebrations, along with ITV, who will also air a carol service.
Read on to find out how how to tune into religious programming across the BBC and ITV.
BBC One
My Life at Christmas
When? 1st, 8th and 15th December
My Life at Christmas is back for a third year and this time it'll be helmed by presenter Anita Rani.
In the three-part series, Anita will chat with a well-known guest to discover what makes Christmas special for them.
This year, she speaks with Dame Sheila Hancock, Rudolph Walker and Spencer Matthews.
Songs of Praise: Candlelit Christmas
When? 22nd December, 1:15pm
Aled Jones welcomes audiences to an intimate candlelit celebration of favourite carols with guest Katherine Jenkins, the BBC Young Choristers of the Year, from the village church of Croston.
Midnight Mass from St Mary's Church, Warwick
When? 24th December, 11:40pm
This Christmas Eve, BBC One are airing a traditional service and Blessing of the Crib live from the Collegiate Church of St Mary's in Warwick.
The service will include classic carols including O Little Town of Bethlehem, It Came Upon The Midnight Clear, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing and O Come All Ye Faithful.
Christmas Morning Service from Halifax Minster
When? 25th December
Live from Halifax Minster will be a celebration of the wonder and joy of the Nativity. The minster choir will lead the congregation with a host of carols, including a special arrangement of While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks to the old Yorkshire folk tune, On Ilkley Moor Baht'at.
On Christmas Night
When? 25th December, 10:15am
Kate Garraway will narrate the story of the first Christmas from Luke's Gospel, when angels appeared to shepherds to proclaim the news of Jesus's birth.
It will then be followed by a choral musical performance.
BBC Two
Carols from King's
When? 24th December, 6pm
Keeping up with its annual tradition, the Chapel of King's College in Cambridge will return to BBC Two TV screens for a celebration of the Christmas story, told through music, readings and prayer.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the first service being broadcast.
ITV1
Royal Carols: Together At Christmas
When? 24th December, 7:30pm
This year's service offers a moment to reflect on the importance of love and empathy and aims to shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities.
The service will feature the Westminster Abbey choir, who perform some of the nation's most well-known carols, alongside musical performances from Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter.
