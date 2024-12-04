However, many will know that the series was fronted by comedian Jim Bowen during its initial run.

Coming to TV screens this Christmas, ITV has confirmed Bullseye will air on Wednesday 25th December at 5:25pm on ITV1.

Described as "one of the UK's most successful and best-loved family game shows", the Christmas special will see each playing team made up of an amateur darts player, known as the thrower, and their team partner, the knower.

Jim Bowen on the set of Bullseye. TV Times via Getty Images

The synopsis continues: "They will combine their skills and throw darts at different game boards while answering questions correctly for points and prizes."

On the announcement of the new Christmas special, Flintoff said: "I love the darts, and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid.

"Can't quite believe I'll get to host this Christmas special. You can't beat a bit of Bully!"

Similarly, Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment and daytime commissioning at ITV, said: "Bullseye is back, and we can't wait to welcome Freddie Flintoff back to ITV too.

"It's a real treat to have both as key parts of our Christmas schedule on ITV1 and ITVX this year."

Flintoff was last seen on screens in the latest instalment of Field of Dreams on BBC Three, but the show had previously been put on hold after Flintoff was involved in a crash at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in December 2022.

The crash left Flintoff with facial and rib injuries, and following the accident, the BBC suspended filming for Top Gear season 34 before announcing it would be resting the Top Gear format "for the foreseeable future".

Bullseye is coming to ITV and ITVX on Wednesday 25th December at 5:25pm.

