Cheat: Unfinished Business confirms Netflix release date for Amanda Holden's dating reality show
The Britain's Got Talent judge is joined by MAFS expert Paul C Brunson for the new series.
Netflix has announced that its new dating series with Amanda Holden and Married at First Sight's Paul C Brunson will be arriving on the platform on Wednesday 30th April.
Cheat: Unfinished Business – the latest in a long line of original dating shows from the streamer following the likes of Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle – will follow eight ex-couples whose relationships were torn apart due to cheating.
But there's a twist: the couples will reunite at a retreat and be guided through their issues by Brunson in the hopes that they can face up to their past mistakes.
Holden will host the series, and described the gig as a "dream come true".
She said: "All my career I always wanted to host a show about love and relationships — and this is it!! A series about second chances and unfinished business! I can’t wait, along with Paul C Brunson, to meet and help these couples work out whether they can forgive and forget. I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of it!"
Meanwhile, Brunson said that he was "so excited by the opportunity to explore all the grey areas of infidelity for the contributors and the audience alike".
And he added: "Not only that, but to work with Amanda Holden has been a dream of mine, so with her on board there was no way I could say no. Infidelity is complex and painful, but I don’t think it always has to end a relationship.
"If both partners are willing to put in the work to rebuild trust, the process can often make a relationship stronger. I strongly believe that audiences will resonate deeply with our couples. This show is going to feel very different to other dating formats and I can’t wait to see how it’s received."
Cheat: Unfinished Business will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday 30th April. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
