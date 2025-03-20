But will the cheaters be able to fight for forgiveness and win back the hearts of those they betrayed, or will they have to say goodbye to their relationship for good? Viewers will have to wait until April, when the nine-part series joins the streamer, to see.

As well as Married at First Sight UK, Brunson is also an expert on Channel 4's Celebs Go Dating, and has recently made waves with his hit new podcast We Need To Talk with Paul C Brunson.

Paul C Brunson. Tom Harrison

"When Netflix, Lifted and 12 Yard brought this idea to me, I was so excited by the opportunity to explore all the grey areas of infidelity for the contributors and the audience alike," said Brunson in a statement.

He continued: "Infidelity is complex and painful, but I don't think it always has to end a relationship. If both partners are willing to put in the work to rebuild trust, the process can often make a relationship stronger.

"I think / hope that audiences will really resonate with our couples. The show feels very different to other dating formats and I can't wait to see how it's received next month."

Cheat: Unfinished Business will premiere on Netflix in April. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

