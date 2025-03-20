MAFS expert joins Amanda Holden on Netflix reality show Cheat: Unfinished Business
Big news!
A new reality TV show is making its way to Netflix and one expert many know and love is joining the cast alongside host Amanda Holden.
Cheat: Unfinished Business is an upcoming series that follows eight ex-couples whose relationships were torn apart due to cheating – but there's a twist. The couples will reunite at a retreat and will be guided through their issues by none other than Married at First Sight's Paul C Brunson, all in the hopes that they can face up to their past mistakes.
But will the cheaters be able to fight for forgiveness and win back the hearts of those they betrayed, or will they have to say goodbye to their relationship for good? Viewers will have to wait until April, when the nine-part series joins the streamer, to see.
As well as Married at First Sight UK, Brunson is also an expert on Channel 4's Celebs Go Dating, and has recently made waves with his hit new podcast We Need To Talk with Paul C Brunson.
"When Netflix, Lifted and 12 Yard brought this idea to me, I was so excited by the opportunity to explore all the grey areas of infidelity for the contributors and the audience alike," said Brunson in a statement.
He continued: "Infidelity is complex and painful, but I don't think it always has to end a relationship. If both partners are willing to put in the work to rebuild trust, the process can often make a relationship stronger.
"I think / hope that audiences will really resonate with our couples. The show feels very different to other dating formats and I can't wait to see how it's received next month."
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cheat: Unfinished Business will premiere on Netflix in April. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.