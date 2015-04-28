The clatteringly thrilling winter version of the show featuring snowboarding and ski-jumping will also be returning for a third series in winter next year, RadioTimes.com can reveal.

But Channel 4's commissioning team reckons the format could also encompass activities like running and jumping in a "sister" series better suited to more clement conditions.

The programme has not been commissioned and is in the very early development stages, but one possibility being considered is the summer sports version.

The move follows the success of this year's series which showcased the snowsport skills of one half of Gogglebox’s ‘Posh Couple’ Dom Parker, former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts and dancer Louie Spence. The second series averaged 2.4 million viewers per episode.

The final episode saw Joey 'the Eagle' Essex crowned the 2015 champion after out-distancing former England rugby captain Mike Tindall and Olympic heptathlete Louise Hazel in the final.

The 24-year-old former TOWIE star, who couldn't ski before taking part in the extreme celebrity contest, flew 17.5m on only his second ever ski jump, to earn himself the coveted cowbell trophy.

"I never thought I’d be able to ski, let alone get to the final, and never thought I’d own a medal, let alone a cow bell," he said. "What is a cow bell by the way? Does it mean I need to get a cow?"

Whatever the summer version is called RadioTimes.com suggests that Joey would make a fine addition - but we reckon they probably shouldn't call it The High Jump.

It may not prove as popular, after all. And you can’t gift the headline writers these things…

