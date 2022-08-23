Having presented Sky Sports News for seven years, Gallacher will be hoping to score big against the other members of the Celebrity MasterChef 2022 line-up .

Things are heating up in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen. TV and radio host Kirsty Gallacher is one of the famous contestants who will be trying to wow judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace in this week's heat.

But where have you seen her before? And who is she up against this week? Read on to find out.

Who is Kirsty Gallacher?

Age: 46

Job: TV and radio presenter

Instagram: @gallacherkirsty

Gallacher's career spans TV and radio presenting, modelling and activism. Her career began in Sky Sports News in 1998, followed by hosting gigs on Kirsty's Home Videos, RI:SE and Simply the Best. In 2011, Gallacher returned to Sky Sports News and continued presenting for the sports broadcaster until 2018.

In June 2021, she joined GB News morning show The Great British Breakfast. She is also a regular presenter on Smooth Radio.

Kirsty Gallacher (Getty)

She has been nominated for multiple awards, including Best Newcomer at the Royal Television Society Sports Awards, and Satellite/Digital TV Personality (which she won) at the 2002 Television and Radio Industries Club Awards.

The presenter is also an animal welfare ambassador for the Born Free Foundation.

When does Celebrity MasterChef 2022 air?

The 17th season of Celebrity MasterChef is currently airing. Gallacher will take on part tonight (Tuesday 23d August at 9pm) against former footballer Jimmy Bullard, actors Clarke Peters and Lesley Joseph and comedian Richard Blackwood.

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

