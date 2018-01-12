The result comes at the end of a turbulent week for the transgender broadcaster, who had a massive row about drag queens with former Apprentice candidate Andrew Brady. Shane Jenek – aka Courtney Act – gave Brady a drag queen makeover, which upset Willoughby.

Over 1,200 CBB fans responded to a RadioTimes.com poll asking them whether they were ‘Team India’ or ‘Team Andrew’ after the fight, broadcast on Monday evening, and 99.1% of people said that they were on Andrew’s side in the argument with just 0.9% opting to back India.

Willoughby then found herself up for eviction, alongside Mitchell.

The viewing public are voting to SAVE their favourite person in the first eviction, rather than voting to kick someone out, so the result could swing either way. Jonny caused his own fair share of controversy on Love Island last summer, so there’s still a chance that he could fail to secure the votes needed to keep him in the house.

Who goes? You decide. And you’ll find out some time before 10pm this evening.

Celebrity Big Brother continues with the first live eviction on Channel 5 on Friday January 12 th at 9pm