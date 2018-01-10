Celebrity Big Brother 2018

In the survey, 99.1% of people said that they were on Andrew's side in the argument with just 0.9% opting to back India.

The confrontation occurred when Andrew underwent a makeover courtesy of Shane Jenek (aka Courtney Act) and transformed into a drag queen they named Betty Swollocks.

However when Betty walked into the living room, India became very upset and eventually decided to leave the room. Later on, after Andrew had taken off the clothes and make-up, India reflected on the situation and said that she had been crying and was upset by the incident.

Asked to explain, India said: "A man walking in a room in a dress inviting laughter and everyone laughing at it upsets me particularly just because of my background.

"I’ve got something called gender dysphoria which is something that you can only resolve really with medical intervention and that’s what I’ve had to do. So somebody coming in dressed that way freaks me out. I know it doesn’t freak anyone else out because none of you have gender dysphoria – it’s not an issue for you whatsoever.

"Transgender people with gender dysphoria have suffered over the years, a lot of laughter," added India. "And I know it’s not meant that way, that people who perform drag don’t do it intentionally – probably like in the old days when the black and white minstrels used to put on a show and everyone would laugh and cheer and it was the top-rated show in the country, but obviously black people would find that offensive as well. I just want to make it apparent to you why I got upset."

When Andrew tried to explain, the situation escalated and eventually caused him to leave the living room and go into the garden.

In the garden, Andrew ranted: "Dickhead. F***ing do a good thing, apologise, take the f***ing make-up off and you still get f***ing victimised and s***. F*** you, you prick."

During Tuesday night's show, the women revealed the housemates they had nominated for eviction this Friday. The two housemates with the most votes were Love Island's Jonny Mitchell and India.

Celebrity Big Brother airs 9pm on Channel 5