Bio: Jonny's spell in the spotlight has been brief. But back in the heady days of last summer, when instead of sunning ourselves we were all gorging on ITV2 reality show Love Island, the 26-year-old entrepreneur became something of a nationwide talking point.

One moment he was dating Camilla Thurlow, Love Island's equivalent to a national treasure, and it was totes adorbs. The next he'd binned poor Cam after his head was turned by villa newcomer Tyla Carr. Overnight public opinion turned and viewers bemoaned "muggy" Jonny for his antics which left Camilla in tears (that is, before hunky Calvin Klein model Jamie Jewitt showed up and whisked her off her feet).

But it wasn't long before Jonny's new coupling went south, thanks to some cheeky jibes from Theo which caught Tyla's already wandering eye...

Jonny exited the villa soon after and Tyla went back on her promise to wait for him, wasting no time in sticking it on Muggy Mike. So he retaliated by enjoying a whirlwind fling with fellow contestant Chyna (remember her? Nope, thought not.)

Since the show ended, Jonny has become a tabloid regular, especially after striking up a relationship with Made in Chelsea and The Hills star Stephanie Pratt. The two dated for a while but called time on it back in November: "Jonny has fond memories of the times they spent together and wishes Stephanie all the best of luck in the future," he said in a statement.