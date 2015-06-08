Flack could have quite easily squealed along as former footballer Luis chopped and changed which girl he’d like to pair up with, as the show kicked off by asking the boys to say which of the girls they fancied. Instead, Flack bluntly called him out on his game playing.

When she met the Alberti twins John and Tony, added in at the end of the first episode to mix things up, she openly laughed as they dubbed themselves the best looking twins on the planet. When Tony said the duo liked their women the way they like their coffee – ‘strong, dark and keeps us up all night’ – she responded “Oh god, this is like Blind Date,” making at least a small dent in their cocky armour.

It was a welcome antidote to the sexually charged antics of the villa inhabitants. Omar, who’s been living off the spoils of a few successful football bets, was trying to impress Rachel (Linford Christie’s niece) with claims he’s the smartest person he knows (her facial expression suggested she wasn’t convinced he was the smartest person in that conversation).

More like this

There were already rumbles under the covers, more use of the word ‘bird’ than on Springwatch and glamour model Jessica was flicking her hair so much you’d be forgiven for thinking it was an involuntary tic.

But back with Flack, it was a chance to poke a little fun at their shenanigans. A moment to raise an eyebrow or two. This is a show that can't afford to take itself seriously and Flack will make sure of that.

Advertisement

Love Island continues tonight at 9:00pm on ITV2