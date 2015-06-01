But speaking to ITV's Lorraine earlier today, she has since admitted that it was her other lookalike "action dog" Chase who performed the stunt: "Matisse is a little bit afraid of heights so, although he could physically do it, Chase is the dog who says 'I'm the action dog'. He plays the double for him."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGCkPZBdLjg

Last night's final – which was most-watched show so far this year – saw Jules and her pet pooch crowned winners over magician Jamie Raven who finished in second place, ahead of Welsh choir Côr Glanaethwy. Raven has since shared the news on Twitter that he lost out by just 2% of the vote.

More like this

Chase's inclusion in the act was not mentioned during yesterday's episode, prompting some viewers and fans to take to Twitter to express their disappointment following Jules' revelation.

I've just been informed that Matisse had a stunt double doing the tightrope walk. Absolutely fuming. I voted for that dog!!!! — Niamh Skinner (@NiamhSkinner) June 1, 2015

Matisse, Chase and three-legged Skippy – who also appeared in the final – have been doing the rounds on TV sofas with Jules following their win, appearing on This Morning as well as Lorraine. When they look as cute as this, three for the price of one isn't all that bad, is it?

Read more:

Who should win Britain's Got Talent 2015?

Advertisement

Five highlights from the Britain's Got Talent 2015 final