Britain's Got Talent winner Jules O'Dwyer reveals Matisse had a stunt double for tightrope trick
The trainer admitted on Lorraine earlier today that her border collie Matisse is afraid of heights and it was "action dog" Chase who walked the tightrope
Britain's Got Talent winner Jules O'Dwyer has revealed her dog Matisse used a stunt double for his tightrope trick during last night's Grand Final.
The trainer and her collie wowed the judges, live audience and viewers at home with a show-stopping sequence that featured what viewers thought was Matisse walking a tightrope between two structures with Jules hovering beneath.
But speaking to ITV's Lorraine earlier today, she has since admitted that it was her other lookalike "action dog" Chase who performed the stunt: "Matisse is a little bit afraid of heights so, although he could physically do it, Chase is the dog who says 'I'm the action dog'. He plays the double for him."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGCkPZBdLjg
Last night's final – which was most-watched show so far this year – saw Jules and her pet pooch crowned winners over magician Jamie Raven who finished in second place, ahead of Welsh choir Côr Glanaethwy. Raven has since shared the news on Twitter that he lost out by just 2% of the vote.
More like this
Chase's inclusion in the act was not mentioned during yesterday's episode, prompting some viewers and fans to take to Twitter to express their disappointment following Jules' revelation.
I've just been informed that Matisse had a stunt double doing the tightrope walk. Absolutely fuming. I voted for that dog!!!!
— Niamh Skinner (@NiamhSkinner) June 1, 2015
Matisse, Chase and three-legged Skippy – who also appeared in the final – have been doing the rounds on TV sofas with Jules following their win, appearing on This Morning as well as Lorraine. When they look as cute as this, three for the price of one isn't all that bad, is it?
Read more:
Who should win Britain's Got Talent 2015?