The beauty consultant will choose between three singletons: Jesse, a model; Lily, a support worker; and master's student Zoe.

Host Paul O'Grady said that he was "delighted" by the change, adding that he believed the show's former host, the late Cilla Black, would have approved.

"I’m delighted that Blind Date is continuing to be inclusive by giving a platform to those who identify as bisexual," O'Grady said.

"It was a joy to film and I’m sure Cilla would have been proud."

Blind Date airs Sunday nights at 8pm on Channel 5