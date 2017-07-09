Lesbian Blind Date ? About time — Big Jock Knew (@BigJockOfficial) July 8, 2017

“The new Blind Date has been updated to make it relevant for today’s audience,” a Channel 5 spokesperson said of the episode.

“We wanted to be inclusive with our contestants and having LGBT representation throughout the series was really important to us from the outset, alongside maintaining the spirit and warmth of the original and much-loved format.”

And fans needn’t worry, because this wasn’t just a one-off – many more LGBT contestants are set to appear on the programme in the coming weeks, so if you missed last night there’s plenty more to look forward to.

Blind Date continues on Channel 5 on Saturdays at 8.00pm