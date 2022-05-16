Beat the Chasers introduces Anne Hegerty's replacement in first look

Schultz, who appears as the lead Chaser on the Australian version of The Chase, replaced Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty this season after she tested positive for COVID-19 before filming.

Beat The Chasers season 5 starts tonight on ITV, with episodes continuing every night this week, and we've now got our first look at brand-new Chaser Issa Schultz.

In a first look clip provided exclusively to RadioTimes.com, host Bradley Walsh asks "what's the matter with The Governess?" to which Paul Sinha jokes: "No one really knows where she is at the moment, but if anyone spots her, the public are warned not to approach under any circumstances".

Schultz is then introduced as her replacement, and explains that in Australia he's nicknamed the "Supernerd", which looks set to become his nickname on the British show too. You can watch the full clip here.

Schultz joins Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace, Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha, Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis, Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan and Mark 'The Beast' Labbett in the new season, which is once again hosted by Bradley Walsh.

Schultz previously told RadioTimes.com that he would "definitely" like a permanent place on the UK versions of The Chase and Beat The Chasers, while Hegerty said she would be "totally up for" Shultz joining the table as a seventh Chaser.

Bradley Walsh meanwhile, said in a Big RT Interview that adding another Chaser could mean bumping up the prize fund.

He explained: "Now a Super Offer [where contestants can take on all six Chasers] goes into the sort of £200,000-£250,000 mark. Imagine what a Super Duper Offer could be to take on all seven Chasers? Half a million, up to a million – who knows!"

Beat the Chasers season 5 starts on ITV and the ITV Hub on Monday 16th May at 9pm.

