The six-part entertainment had the interesting idea of “prising apart” couples – one performing tasks in hot and sweaty Morocco, the other answering questions in a studio in a bid to keep them in the competition with the chance to win £100,000.

At the end of the series in July make up artist Kennedy Taylor and her Mum Julia took home the cash in a nail-biting finale.

But unfortunately the show didn’t quite ignite in the ratings, pulling in an average audience of 2.7m (a 17.8% share of all viewing) across its six episodes.

More like this

It launched in June with 3.1m (18.8%), falling to a series low of 2.5m (17.6%) after just three episodes, according to the overnight ratings.

Among the brickbats, some environmentally-minded viewers criticised the air miles involved. Contestants were flown back for a dramatic elimination round and the winners were then jetted to Africa again.

“We are proud of Prized Apart and would like to thank everyone involved for their ambition and hard work, but it will not be returning for a second series," said a BBC spokeswoman.

READ MORE

Prized Apart winner Kennedy: It was horrible keeping my £100,000 win a secret

Mother and daughter Kennedy and Julia from Manchester win £100,000 in Prized Apart final

New Emma Willis and Reggie Yates game show Prized Apart divides viewers

Emma Willis: I'd like to go somewhere cold for the next series of Prized Apart

Advertisement

What is new BBC1 game show Prized Apart?