“No, we’ll stick with the sun,” said BBC entertainment boss Mark Linsey rather firmly when she inquired. Best to put the woolly jumpers back in the drawer, Emma.

Prized Apart takes ten couples – mothers and daughters, husbands and wives and so on – and puts one through a series of challenges in Morocco before subjecting the other to general knowledge questions in order to keep them in the competition.

Presented by Emma Willis and Reggie Yates, it combines elements of I’m a Celeb-style daredevilry and emotion with all the tension of a show like Pointless. Also, the prize money isn’t small – there is £100,000 at stake for the winning couple to take home.

The first edition of the show on Saturday was watched by an average of more than three million viewers according to overnight ratings.

What is new BBC1 game show Prized Apart?