Bake Off’s Lizzie celebrates her special educational needs with impressive Showstopper

Lizzie produced the showstopper of all showstoppers on this week’s Great British Bake Off.

For this week’s Bake Off theme, the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants tackled Free From Week, which required them to make dairy free, vegan and gluten free bakes for the Signature, Technical and Showstoppers challenges.

And Car Production Operative Lizzie certainly impressed with her gluten free coconut sponge with pineapple jam and a lime swiss, which she created to celebrate her special educational needs.

Lizzie is dyslexic and says she often gets “brain fuzz” so wanted to create a showstopper which showed that, using rice paper thins with jumbled letters and numbers and decorating her cake to look like an old school, multi-coloured, shag rug.

“I’m celebrating being different. It’s going to be a representation of my brain because I’ve got quite a few SEN issues. SEN is Special Education Needs – dyslexic, dyspraxic, ADHD and Concentration Disorder, so I think people who are slightly different need to be celebrated and represented,” she said.

Don't miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Talking about the design, she added: “It’s just all the different things going on in my brain. Some people think ADHD, you’ve got to be crazy and have loads of energy, but loads of the time you’ve got lots of thoughts in your head and you don’t actually know what to think about, so it’s all about colour and brain fuzz.”

And Lizzie’s cake didn’t just look fabulous as she presented it to the judges, but it tasted good, too, with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith telling the 28-year-old it showed “exquisite finesse”.

Lizzie was very pleased with the comment, as Paul and Prue previously said her bakes lacked “finesse” so much so, The Great British Bake Off star got a tattoo of the judges’ critique.

However, sadly it wasn’t enough to keep the Liverpudlian baker in the competition, as she became the eighth contestant to leave Bake Off.

Speaking of her experience on the show, and her final Showstopper, Lizzie said: “For my showstopper I wanted to celebrate SEN – it’s all about being different. I get a lot of brain fuzz and I wanted to show that in my showstopper.

‘That last showstopper was a gluten free coconut sponge with pineapple jam, and a lime Swiss meringue buttercream. I felt that was the best cake I have ever made in my life, and I walked out of that tent with my head held high.”

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm.