ITV reveals Gary Barlow composed Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win theme tune

It looks like there’s plenty to look forward to on Ant and Dec’s brand new gameshow, Limitless Win.

Advertisement

The show, which kicks off on ITV on Saturday, 8th January, will see contestants answering questions posed by Ant and Dec in a bid to win a never-ending prize jackpot.

Airing after The Masked Singer on ITV, the show is set to be “packed with drama, jeopardy and real emotion” as the contestants compete for the biggest prize pot in gameshow history.

However, if contestants continue up the ladder, they risk losing it all with an incorrect answer, and Ant and Dec have already hinted at some “unbearable” Limitless Win moments.

And as if that wasn’t enough to get viewers excited, ITV has revealed there’s a surprise famous singer behind the theme tune.

The award-winning singer and Take That member Gary Barlow has been unveiled as the title music composer of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win.

The brand new gameshow marks Ant & Dec’s first new show in over a decade.

The first contestants to face the never-ending money ladder will be Kathryn and Will, a midwife and intensive care doctor.

The second batch of contestants to face the game will be father and son Tony and Zee, a retired shop owner and NHS physiotherapist.

Speaking about the show earlier this year, Ant said: “We’re genuinely so excited to launch this new series. It’s something we’ve been developing with Hello Dolly and ITV for a while now and we can’t wait for you all to experience it. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Dec added: “It’s been a number of years since we launched a brand new TV format, it’s not something we do very often. But we’ve hit on something that is groundbreaking and innovative, and that’s why we are so excited to host this series and bring it to the nation.”

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win will start Saturday, 8th January at 8:30pm on ITV.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.