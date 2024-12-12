Last season saw one couple take home a record prize of £1 million! Prior to that, the maximum amount anyone had earned from the series was £500,000, proving essential viewing for those at home.

Now, the stakes are higher than ever before, as new contestants prepare to take on the limitless ladder and climb their way to a fortune.

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win Hello Dolly/Mitre Studios

Airing in primetime, "The groundbreaking format with a never-ending money ladder allows contestants to win the world's first unlimited jackpot."

Earlier this year, during the show's third season, a couple faced a question about none other than Radio Times.

So, we certainly can't wait to see what Ant & Dec have up their sleeves for questions this time around!

Read more:

Since launching in 2022, Ant & Dec's Limitless Win has ranked in the top 10 entertainment series across all channels and programmes, with its second season drawing in an average of 4 million viewers.

There are plenty of game and quiz shows for fans to get stuck into this December, with The Masked Singer returning for a Christmas special, along with Wheel of Fortune and The 1% Club.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win returns to ITV on Saturday 4th January 2025 at 8:30pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.