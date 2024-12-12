Ant & Dec's Limitless Win air date confirmed for season 4 return
The epic quiz show is back!
Prepare to lace up your quiz boots this winter season, as Ant & Dec return to their popular quiz series, Limitless Win, for a fourth season.
ITV has confirmed that Limitless Win will be returning to screens on Saturday 4th January 2025 at 8:30pm.
Last season saw one couple take home a record prize of £1 million! Prior to that, the maximum amount anyone had earned from the series was £500,000, proving essential viewing for those at home.
Now, the stakes are higher than ever before, as new contestants prepare to take on the limitless ladder and climb their way to a fortune.
Airing in primetime, "The groundbreaking format with a never-ending money ladder allows contestants to win the world's first unlimited jackpot."
Earlier this year, during the show's third season, a couple faced a question about none other than Radio Times.
So, we certainly can't wait to see what Ant & Dec have up their sleeves for questions this time around!
Since launching in 2022, Ant & Dec's Limitless Win has ranked in the top 10 entertainment series across all channels and programmes, with its second season drawing in an average of 4 million viewers.
There are plenty of game and quiz shows for fans to get stuck into this December, with The Masked Singer returning for a Christmas special, along with Wheel of Fortune and The 1% Club.
Ant & Dec's Limitless Win returns to ITV on Saturday 4th January 2025 at 8:30pm.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Entertainment and Factual Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.