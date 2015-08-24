The Countryfile and The One Show presenter was fittingly unveiled on the latter show, with Strictly joking on their Twitter page that she's ready to give the show some "welly".

“So many elements of Strictly terrify me but I shall try and think #BeyonceAlwaysOnBeat as I hit the dance floor. I'm so excited to indulge that fantasy and hopefully learn some mean moves in the process. Let's get our groove on!” said Rani.

That makes eleven celebrity contestants so far with Daniel O'Donnell, Anthony Ogogo, Peter Andre, Carol Kirkwood, Jeremy Vine, Ainsley Harriott, Kellie Bright, Georgia May Foote also among the line-up. Once we have all of the celebrities confirmed we'll find out which professional dancer they'll be matched up with.



Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.