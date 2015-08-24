The hit BBC1 show announced the new addition this afternoon via social media, saying: "WANTED: Another #Strictly celebrity! Please welcome @TheWanted's @JayMcGuiness!"

“My family are such huge Strictly fans, I know I've made them very happy by taking part – I can’t wait to get started!" said McGuiness. "I love to dance but this is going to be so different from anything I have done before, I'm up for it!"

The star has been a member of boy band The Wanted since 2009, performing alongside Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes. In January 2014, the group announced they would be taking a hiatus and pursuing solo endeavours for a while, adding that they would work together again in the future. Twenty-five-year-old McGuiness is following in the footsteps of bandmate Tom Parker, who competed in Celebrity MasterChef earlier this year.

McGuiness joins a host of other celebrities including Daniel O'Donnell, Anthony Ogogo, Peter Andre, Carol Kirkwood, Jeremy Vine, Ainsley Harriott, Kellie Bright, Georgia May Foote and Katie Derham who will be heading to the Strictly ballroom this September. Once we have all of the celebrities confirmed we'll find out which professional dancer they'll be matched up with.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 soon

