In the short film, Carr is seen on a TV screen, saying: "If you think someone you know is questioning who they are or who they love, it's not always good to ask them outright. They might not be ready and it's not easy being put on the spot.

"Instead, talk about me. That you think it's great I'm up here being a gobby gay man for all to see. Because a kind word about queer people on telly tells your loved ones that when they're ready to come out, your living room is a proud one."

You can watch the film here:

More like this

At the end of the film, it drives viewers to a website, ShowThemYourPride.itv, which features tips curated by child psychologist and mental health expert Dr Lucy Maddox, as well as links to support services for LGBTQ+ people and their families.

Tom Houser, ECD of ITV Creative said: "Growing up gay, I know how hard it can be to be asked direct questions about your sexuality, no matter how well intentioned they are. The beauty of this idea is how simple and true it is – using TV in this way is a powerful tool any parent or family member can use."

Read more:

Carr's ITV sitcom, Changing Ends, was recently renewed for a second season, with Oliver Savell, Shaun Dooley, Nancy Sullivan and Taylor Fay set to reprise their roles.

The series is semi-autobiographical, as it charts Carr's own childhood growing up in Northampton as the son of a professional football manager in the 1980s.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.