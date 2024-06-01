Elsewhere, she starred in the Prime Video sci-fi The Peripheral and the Netflix thriller The Diplomat, and has guest starred in Doctor Who.

T'Nia is passionate about championing underrepresented voices within the LGBTQ+ community and has opened up on why she thinks it's important for her to be visible as a Black queer woman.

T'Nia Miller. Joseph Sinclair

Speaking about taking on the role of RadioTimes.com Pride Month Guest Editor, T'Nia says: "I'm really humbled to be asked. I wasn't always visible, not because I hadn't come out, it was just my private life is my private life. And then I realised, not even that long ago, a few years ago, how important it was to have intergenerational visibility.

"As someone who's slightly older (not too old but I'm slightly older!), it's important to be visible to people: to the young girl, the young Black guy, to be visible to the auntie who is my age, to say that this queer thing isn't just for white folk.

"People might say 'It's not something that happens in our community,' actually it does, it always has done. I think it's important that we see ourselves. I didn't see queer females, I didn't see lesbians growing up. I'm here for that visibility."

To kick off Pride Month, check out T'Nia's LGBTQ+ TV and film picks – and check back every Saturday for something new!

