It was teased in the dramatic trailer for You season 4 part 2 but there was no guessing exactly why or even if Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) was set to return to the Netflix series.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for You season 4 part 2 – don't read on until you've see all the new episodes.

What fans definitely weren't expecting was another surprise appearance from Guinevere Beck (played by Elizabeth Lail), Joe Goldberg's obsession in season 1.

It's one of many twists in the second part of the fourth season, which sees Joe have to reckon with the murderous aftermath of the big 'Eat the Rich' killer reveal in the season 4 part 1 finale.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the on-screen reunion with Pedretti and Lail, Penn Badgley stated it was something that was always on the cards for the future.

He said: “Yeah, I mean, we always knew they were going to come back in some way. I was directing the episode so that was nice. It was nice to be in the director’s chair and to have them back.

"And it’s always nice in this fantasy sequence sort of way to hear from Joe’s victims. I think that’s always important. To remind the viewer and Joe what he’s really done.”

Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn in season 4 of You. Netflix Courtesy of Netflix

The sequence shows Joe having to – quite literally – face his past lovers in the penultimate episode of the season. Fans will know that Pedretti's Love reached her surprise end in the season 3 finale after not only being poisoned by Joe, but also left to die in their burning Madre Linda home.

Although fans have been calling for Love to make a return, this seems like a natural way for her character to come back to our screens once more, especially since Pedretti did promise that Love had really met her end.

Series creator Sera Gamble previously stated: "She is [dead]. We've done that before with Candace but you know, there were questions you could ask about that. I feel like you literally watch every second of her dying, right on the screen."

Pedretti added: "I'm pretty sure we had an understanding about how Love's story was going to end before I even signed on to the show, so I've been prepared."

As for Lail's Beck, her character has previously returned in a season 2 flashback, but we last saw her character properly in season 1 when Joe locked her in his glass cage and subsequently killed her.

Elizabeth Lail as Beck in You.

Part 2 of the season has been released one month after the first part, which saw Joe Goldberg adopt the persona of Jonathan Moore, an English professor who has found himself caught up in the wealthy world of the London elite.

The Eat the Rich killer was wreaking havoc, and part 1 ended on the not-so-surprising admission that it was author-turned-politician Rhys Montrose who was the perpetrator. But the part 2 twist revolves around the fact that Montrose is a figment of Joe's own imagination and it is actually Joe who has been the serial killer all along.

Part of his inner turmoil comes in the form of being confronted by his past and in the eerie scenes, we see Beck and Love come face-to-face with their own killer in an oh-so-sweet reunion.

