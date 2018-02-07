The final two parter in the latest series of Silent Witness is dramatic, to say the least. Set (rather bizarrely) at Christmas, it follows the Lyell team as they investigate the mass murder of the McMorris family on Christmas Eve.

The gory crime saw three of the four family members slain, plus their nanny, with just one survivor – teenager Mel who was trying to defend her horse Bluebell. As episode one drew to a close and with key evidence missing, Jack (David Caves) and Clarissa (Liz Carr) were convinced that something wasn't adding up. And coming just half way through the case, we'd say they're probably right...